Plant staying open, saves numerous jobs

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
MONONA (KWWL) -

More than 100 jobs are saved at a manufacturing plant in a small eastern Iowa town. 

The company, Commercial Vehicle Group announcing its facility in Monona will remain open.

In July of last year, they said it would close, ultimately impacting 120 employees.

The company makes wire harness electrical systems for cars.

They were planning to move production to Mexico, but company leaders say things have changed because of an increase in seasonal orders, combined with a tight labor market in Mexico, made them re-evaluate their decision.

CVG closed its plant in Edgewood last year, resulting in nearly 70 jobs lost. 

