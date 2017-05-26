Plant staying open, saves numerous jobs

One-A boys state tennis..... Singles and doubles at the Byrne's Park tennis center in Waterloo.More >>
One-A boys state tennis..... Singles and doubles at the Byrne's Park tennis center in Waterloo.More >>
Governor Kim Reynolds made several stops across the state as a part of her "Building a Better Iowa" tour.More >>
Governor Kim Reynolds made several stops across the state as a part of her "Building a Better Iowa" tour.More >>
More than 100 jobs are saved at a manufacturing plant in a small eastern Iowa town.More >>
More than 100 jobs are saved at a manufacturing plant in a small eastern Iowa town.More >>
Neighbors in Black Hawk County are being asked to stay alert after a man was arrested for selling cleaning supplies-door to door-without a permit.More >>
Neighbors in Black Hawk County are being asked to stay alert after a man was arrested for selling cleaning supplies-door to door-without a permit.
The bridge is scheduled to shut down next Tuesday and will remain closed until the end of September.More >>
Questions regarding this closure can be directed to the City of Waterloo Engineering Department at 319-291-4312.More >>