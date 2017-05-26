9 sets of twins will graduate from Cedar Falls High School

Nine sets of twins will graduate from Cedar Falls High School this weekend.

After that, they'll go their separate ways for the very first time in nearly 18 years.

All Cedar Falls seniors did something a little different this year.

They returned to the grade schools they attended, so elementary students could see them off one last time.

Four sets of twins attended Hansen Elementary in Cedar Falls, and they say they're excited about graduation.

"It is pretty special. We thought it was a lot when it was the four of us here at Hansen, but there are nine of us in our graduating class, which is absolutely crazy. At least for me, it brought us together, and gave us something special to share about our class," Sara Hoi said.

Sara and Nathan Hoi are one of nine sets of twins graduating, and they say the last few years zipped by.

"Yeah, it is surreal. I don't think it's really hit me yet. Also, this school is way different than when we were here. So, it's kinda cool to see the new inside, but yeah, it's definitely surreal. Time flew, and this is it," Nathan said.

They said they're emotional but excited to start their new lives, away from each other for the first time.

"I'm running track out at Boulder Colorado," Nathan said.

"I'm going to UNI, and I'm going to do a double major in social work and human services, and I'm really excited," Sara said.

Despite different plans, they'll always be family.

"It'll be weird not seeing him every night, and I'll definitely be calling you a lot," Sara said.

All students say they're excited to graduate this weekend.

