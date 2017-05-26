2 people charged with murder in Des Moines man's death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police have announced murder charges against two people already being held on other charges in connection with the January killing of a Des Moines man.

Des Moines police say 50-year-old Ricky Hascall and 26-year-old Monica Fagan were each charged Friday with first-degree murder in the January death of 31-year-old Michael Huckleberry. Hascall and Fagan have been jailed since February on robbery charges in connection with Huckleberry's death.

Huckleberry's body was found Jan. 29 by a neighborhood who noticed his apartment window had been left open for days.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.