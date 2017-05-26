The Latest: Fans, mourners gather to honor Chris Cornell

Fans are lining up outside the memorial where Chris Cornell will be laid to rest on Friday.

Los Angeles resident Melody Andrade brought her 4-year-old son Jude to Hollywood Forever Cemetery to pay her respects to the late Soundgarden singer-songwriter. The pair wore matching T-shirts that read, "Say Hello 2 Heaven."

Andrade says Cornell's death is on par to her with the loss of rockers Elvis Presley and John Lennon.

Cornell was unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room on May 18 after playing a concert with Soundgarden. The 52-year-old Seattle native was a leading voice in the grunge movement that became mainstream in the 1990s.

About a dozen fans gathered outside the cemetery's gates as mourners began to arrive Friday morning for a private memorial service. One person played Soundgarden music from a portable speaker.

A public memorial and viewing of Cornell's final resting place will be begin at 3 p.m. Pacific.