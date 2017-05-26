The Latest: Fans, mourners gather to honor Chris Cornell - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Latest: Fans, mourners gather to honor Chris Cornell

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

  Fans are lining up outside the memorial where Chris Cornell will be laid to rest on Friday.
   Los Angeles resident Melody Andrade brought her 4-year-old son Jude to Hollywood Forever Cemetery to pay her respects to the late Soundgarden singer-songwriter. The pair wore matching T-shirts that read, "Say Hello 2 Heaven."
   Andrade says Cornell's death is on par to her with the loss of rockers Elvis Presley and John Lennon.
   Cornell was unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room on May 18 after playing a concert with Soundgarden. The 52-year-old Seattle native was a leading voice in the grunge movement that became mainstream in the 1990s.
   About a dozen fans gathered outside the cemetery's gates as mourners began to arrive Friday morning for a private memorial service. One person played Soundgarden music from a portable speaker.
   A public memorial and viewing of Cornell's final resting place will be begin at 3 p.m. Pacific.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.