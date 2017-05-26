Crews work to remove train cars - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews work to remove train cars

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Crews are working to remove at least three train cars from a set of tracks in Waterloo.

It appears the cars tipped while they were being pulled by a train Friday afternoon.

When KWWL arrived at 1:30 p.m., a locomotive was already pulling the remaining cars from the area and clearing a nearby intersection so drivers could pass.

Crews on scene didn't release any information about the incident, and we were too far back from railroad property to see what the cars were hauling.

However from a distance, it appeared the cars were hauling some sort of grain-like material.

The incident happened on a set of tracks between the Martin Luther King Drive bridge and the Vinton-Glenwood intersection in Waterloo.

It doesn't appear anyone was hurt.

