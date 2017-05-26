Senator Grassley releases statement on Memorial Day

Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement on Memorial Day.

“Hello, this is your Senator, Chuck Grassley. Memorial Day is a time for families and neighbors to gather in remembrance and in tribute to those individuals from their community who gave their lives for our country. This allows us to remember them not as strangers, but as sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers. Our forefathers risked everything because they believed so deeply in those fundamental truths of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our founding principles are as true today as they have always been and generations of Americans have given their lives to protect that unique and precious gift of liberty. It’s impossible to describe in words the debt of gratitude that we owe these fallen heroes, but Memorial Day is a reminder for each of us to reflect on the true price of our freedom. So on this day, I say thank you.”