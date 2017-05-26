Fourth Street bridge to close for summer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fourth Street bridge to close for summer

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The downtown Fourth Street Bridge will close for the summer due to construction. 

The bridge is scheduled to shut down next Tuesday and will remain closed until the end of September. The bridge will temporarily re-opened for My Waterloo Days on June 9th and the Iowa Irish Fest from August 4-7th.

