Governor Kim Reynolds to speak in Cedar Rapids this afternoon

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Governor Kim Reynolds will be speaking in Cedar Rapids at 1:30 this afternoon. 

The event will take place at the Eastern Iowa Airport and is a part of her "Building a Better Iowa" tour. 

It comes just two days after Kim Reynolds was sworn is as Iowa's first female governor following longtime Governor Terry Branstad who resigned from the position and was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to China. 

On Thursday Governor Reynolds announced Adam Gregg would serve as Acting Lieutenant Governor, Gregg was formally the state public defender. 

Reynolds will also be making stops today in Osceola, Hawarden, Mason City and Davenport. 

