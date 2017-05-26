Dubuque high school teacher charged in marijuana case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque high school teacher charged in marijuana case

 DUBUQUE -- An eastern Iowa high school teacher has been charged with marijuana possession.
   Court records say 46-year-old Douglas Spahn also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested after a search of his home Tuesday and released the next day. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
   The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2r3DrO6 ) that court documents say Spahn told an officer that he used marijuana to treat his back pain.
   Dubuque Community School District spokesman Mike Cyze says Spahn has been placed on leave from his job as a wellness teacher at Hempstead High School.
 

