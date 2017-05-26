Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie on 'exciting' B'way bow - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie on 'exciting' B'way bow

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) -

As Brendon Urie readies to make his Broadway debut Friday night in "Kinky Boots," the Panic! At the Disco frontman expressed condolences to the victims of the deadly attack at a concert in England, vowing never to give in to terror.

Says Urie: "I'm never going to stop doing what I do because people choose to terrorize arts."

Urie takes over the role of Charlie Price for a 10-week run in the popular musical about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens.

Urie will appear in the show through Aug. 6.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.