Jermaine Palacios named Minnesota Twins Minor League Player of the Month

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Minnesota Twins named Cedar Rapids Kernels infielder Jermaine Palacios as their Minor League Player of the Month for April.

Palacios hit .393 in 21 games, with a home run and 11 RBI.  He scored 17 times and boasted a .432 on-base percentage.

He was also named the Twins Minor League Player of the Week for one week in April.

