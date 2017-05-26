WATCH: Neighbor pulls plug on bounce house during party

Someone takes the air out of a birthday party and a family is relieved no one was hurt.

Video shows the bounce house deflating during a little girl's birthday party in Florida.

A dozen kids were inside. No one was hurt.

One of their neighbors walked along the side of the house and unplugged the cord.

"We believe he thinks he was pulling the plug to the DJ booth, but pulled the plug to the bounce house,'' Master Sgt. Frank Sabol of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.