Arrest made after door-to-door sales complaints in Black Hawk Co

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Mississippi man after several complains of door-to-door sales without permits.

Law enforcement say the complaints from people specified that solicitors have engaged in aggressive, persistent and harassing tactics to get residents to buy merchandise.

The sheriff's office arrested Ricky Woodall, 25, of Mississippi, Thursday night for violation of the transient merchant act.

Law enforcement encourage people to report these kinds of encounters.

