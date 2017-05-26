Girl, 3 firefighters among injured in Michigan house fire

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl and three firefighters who rescued her were among those injured during an early-morning house fire in southern Michigan.

Reports say crews responded about 1 a.m. Friday to reports that two adults and four children were trapped in a Jackson home.

Fire department Captain Todd Weaver says the adults, who also were injured, and three of the children were outside the house when firefighters arrived. Weaver says firefighters rushed into the home and rescued the girl, who was trapped on the second floor.

Weaver says the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He says two firefighters had heat-related injuries and one was hurt falling through a burning staircase. The firefighter who fell was treated at a hospital and released.

