2 teens arrested in Omaha slaying; 3rd person sought

Two teenagers have been arrested and another person is being sought in the slaying of a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.

Authorities say Brandon White was found by officers around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and died later at an Omaha hospital.

Omaha police said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have been booked into Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

Police say 18-year-old Allana Smith is being sought on an arrest warrant charging her with first-degree murder, robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

