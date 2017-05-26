HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Reynolds in eastern Iowa

Kim Reynolds will be in eastern Iowa today for the first time as governor.

Gov. Reynolds will be at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids at 1:30 p.m. as part of her "Building a Better Iowa” tour.

She was sworn in as Iowa's 43rd governor on Wednesday.

Reynolds will serve as governor through January 2019. She is expected to launch her own gubernatorial campaign in 2018 with Adam Gregg as a running mate.

Gregg was named as the acting lieutenant governor yesterday.