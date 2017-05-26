TRACKING: Sunshine, clouds and slight chance for rain Memorial Day

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Memorial Day will start out with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Expect more clouds during the afternoon with scattered showers popping up. If you get caught under one of these showers, they aren't expected to last long, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans. Any showers will dissipate after sunset, and Monday night be partly cloudy. Highs Monday will be in the middle 60s to lower 70s, as a weak cold front tracks through the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with upper 60s and lower 70s. There's a slight chance for rain and storms across northern Iowa Tuesday. Several chances for rain and storms track in Thursday through Sunday. Stay with KWWL for further updates.

