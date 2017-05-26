TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday; Chance of storms Thursday night

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Track storms right down to your street with KWWL.com's interactive radar and storm tracking tools.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

It's going to be a pretty calm night of weather with a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s and a light wind at 5 mph. Thursday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. The wind switches to the south 5-10 mph, and it will be slightly more humid.

A warm front tracks into Iowa Thursday night, sparking off scattered rain and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and hail. The front lifts through the area Friday, bringing humid conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Again, we'll watch for showers and thunderstorms to develop. The best chance for stronger storms appears to be north of Highway 20.

A cold front tracks in Saturday and keeps rain and storms in the forecast on Saturday. Highs will once again be in the upper 70s and lower 80s before we cool down a bit with less humidity Sunday.

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7

Weather Blog: