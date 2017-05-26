TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday; Chance of s - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday; Chance of storms Thursday night

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
It's going to be a pretty calm night of weather with a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s and a light wind at 5 mph.  Thursday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer.  The wind switches to the south 5-10 mph, and it will be slightly more humid.  

A warm front tracks into Iowa Thursday night, sparking off scattered rain and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday.  Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and hail.  The front lifts through the area Friday, bringing humid conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.  Again, we'll watch for showers and thunderstorms to develop. The best chance for stronger storms appears to be north of Highway 20.  

A cold front tracks in Saturday and keeps rain and storms in the forecast on Saturday.  Highs will once again be in the upper 70s and lower 80s before we cool down a bit with less humidity Sunday.

