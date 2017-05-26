TRACKING: Rain, storm chances through Memorial Day

As a cool front tracks through the state, we could see some showers and even a few thundershowers in the KWWL viewing area. Areas of fog are possible tonight and then another system will track to our south and may set off more showers and thunderstorms in the area, mainly Saturday afternoon. It will be relatively mild with highs in the low to mid 70s today and mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Rainfall totals will be around an inch or less in most areas between the two days.

Saturday night showers should track out before Sunday morning, although some may see a stray shower on Sunday. Most of us will stay dry but another chance of showers tracks in on Memorial Day. This will be due to a cool front that will bring gusty winds and cooler temps... we drop into the upper 60s for highs.

