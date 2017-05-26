TRACKING: Mostly sunny Wednesday. Storms return late Thursday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Mostly sunny Wednesday. Storms return late Thursday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Download the Storm Track 7 Weather App Download the Storm Track 7 Weather App

The winds will die down today and it will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to middle 70s with a NW wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday, our temperatures will be warmer and it will be slightly more humid.  We are tracking a warm front that will lift north, and spark a few storms possibly late afternoon and early evening for our southwestern hometowns.  The better chance for rain and storms comes Thursday night, and again on Friday.  What happens Thursday night will have an impact on what happens Friday night.  We'll have to watch for stronger storms.

Friday looks to be very summer-like with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. 

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7 

Weather Blog: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.