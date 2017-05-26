TRACKING: Isolated showers Tuesday and breezy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Isolated showers Tuesday and breezy

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
High pressure will keep us cooler than normal for the next few days, but we are close enough to a front that we will have a few showers track through the KWWL viewing area today and this evening. Most of us will see mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will also have breezy west winds... they will be 10-20 mph much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s today and tomorrow.

We warm up for the end of the week as a warm front tracks through the Midwest. Highs will climb into the mid 70s for Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday... along with higher dewpoints making it humid as we head into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Thursday through Saturday with a few showers into Sunday.

