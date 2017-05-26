TRACKING: Areas of rain this evening; Partly cloudy Sunday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Areas of rain this evening; Partly cloudy Sunday

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
This evening, an area of rain and a few thunderstorms will track through the KWWL viewing area.  Some heavy downpours are possible, but severe weather threat stays south of eastern Iowa.  The showers continue into the early evening hours.  Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for a couple showers across northeast Iowa.  

There is a slight chance for a few showers Sunday across northeast Iowa, otherwise we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s, and a NW wind 10-15 mph. Overall, Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day.

Memorial Day will be partly cloudy, with a chance for a few rain showers, especially during the afternoon hours.  Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.  No need to cancel any plans, just stay up to date with the latest forecast.

