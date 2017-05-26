HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Chance of showers, scattered thunderstorms

We are tracking some showers this morning and off and on through the day.



A few thunderstorms may track through, as well. Another round possible on Saturday afternoon with mainly dry weather on Sunday.



Temperatures are running in the mid to upper 50s this morning in our viewing area and across the state, with a few 60s in the southwest. Winds are east to southeast less than 10 mph and should stay pretty light through tomorrow. Showers are light, if they are even hitting the ground right now... but there are several rounds of showers to deal with in the region today with a couple of fronts tracking through.



Mostly the showers and storms will be very scattered this afternoon and evening, but we do have more tracking in for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will range from very little to over and inch depending on how many storms track over you in the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today with light southeast winds.



Areas of fog tonight with lows in the mid 50s and then back to the mid to upper 70s tomorrow with showers and storms mainly in the afternoon.



Sunday looks fairly dry with highs in the mid 70s but we cool back into the upper 60s with a chance of showers on Memorial Day. We stay cool on Tuesday with a very slight upward tick for Wednesday and Thursday.



StormTRACK 7 Eileen Loan