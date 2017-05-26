Northeast Iowa plant will remain open, company says



MONONA, Iowa (AP) -- A Clayton County plant slated for closure this year will remain open.

A Commercial Vehicle Group filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the company's Monona plant will not be closed, as announced last July.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qiXZoQ ) that the company had planned to move the plant production to a facility in Agua Prieta, Mexico. But the May 24 SEC filing also says the plans changed because of "production challenges with new launches, elevated seasonal orders and a tight labor market in Agua Prieta."

As of July last year the Monona plant employed nearly 150 people to produce wire harness electrical systems.

