Dubuque pools set to open tomorrow

After a long season away from the water, Dubuque's public pools are set to open this weekend.

The Flora Park and Nicholas J. Sutton pools will open for adult water walking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and open swimming from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

From Tuesday, through Friday, the pools will hold water walking from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open swimming will be held from 4 to 8 p.m.

Regular pool hours kick in next Saturday.

Crews at Sutton Pool have been busy putting the finishing touches on the pool, getting ready to welcome people back for the 2017 season.

"We fill the pools about two weeks before swimmers are allowed to bathe in the water. During that time, the water is not only filtering through three different filtering options that entire time, but it's also being cleaned via UV radiation and chemicals as well," said Scott Zepeski, manager at Flora pool.

And while they've been busy getting ready for pool season, they say there some thing you should remember after a long winter.

"Just maintain, keep a slow pace as you move around the pool deck, obviously no running. And observe the signs that are on the pool deck as well. No diving, be careful from where you jump from," Zepeski said.

And while most of the physical preps are pretty much done, they've also been working hard to train the lifeguards and first responders meant to keep you safe.

"Cause we are the role models on this pool deck, and the kids will do whatever we tell them to do. So if we don't train our guards to resolve some of the conflicts that could start, we're not doing our jobs correctly."

Individual and family passes are available for purchase.

For information on pricing and hours, visit http://www.cityofdubuque.org/486/Swimming-Pools.