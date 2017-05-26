Bremer Avenue reconstruction gaining momentum

A road reconstruction project is gaining some momentum this week. The Iowa Department of Transportation is heading a project to repave Bremer Avenue in Waverly.

That project is causing some traffic delays and headaches, but it's just the beginning, the DOT says the project is going to take about two years to complete.

The department of transportation says Bremer Avenue needed a complete re-haul after years of wear and tear and that is the purpose of this project.

Some people in Waverly are frustrated with the heavy construction through the middle of town.

"It gets really frustrating sometimes especially being on the south part of town it's really hard to find a way to try and get over the river," said Jesse Kielman, Waverly.

Some people like business owner Sherri Dralle, whose dry cleaning business is on Bremer Avenue, are not as bothered by the heavy construction.

"It's very entertaining," said Dralle, Classic Cleaners owner. "There's times I catch myself watching the gentleman operate that equipment which is exciting and yet breathtaking in other times."

Dralle says business has slowed down, but she isn't worried.

"My customers are relentless...they've been absolutely fabulous," said Dralle. "I am busier than I thought I was gonna be so we are just gonna put up with it and let it get through."

After owning a business on Bremer Avenue for more than 30 years Dralle says she's never seen any construction quite like it, but she is hanging in there. Others, like Kielman are growing impatient with the new traffic patterns.

"I mean if anybody tries to take a left then your day is over, just cancel dinner plans at that point because you're not going anywhere," said Kielman.

But he says he knows the road update is necessary.

"I hope it's a good road, I hope they do it well and I hope we don't have to go through this again for a long time," said Kielman.

The city is reminding everyone all downtown businesses are still open despite all of the construction. They are asking everyone to be patient and cautious during the reconstruction project.

The DOT says while they are taring up Bremer Avenue they will also be replacing some sewer and water lines. To find out more about the project CLICK HERE.