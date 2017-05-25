UNI's Carnes advance at NCAA West Track prelims - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI's Carnes advance at NCAA West Track prelims

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Brandon Carnes cruised to an easy win in his 100-meter dash heat to automatically advance to the quarterfinals at the NCAA Track and Field West Prelims set for Friday.
 
He finished in 10.0 seconds with a 2.3 m/s wind aid, putting him fourth overall heading into the quarterfinals. Houston’s Cameron Burrell took first with 9.90 seconds, 4.5 m/s wind. Carnes entered the NCAA West Prelims with the fastest time.
 
Junior Sarah Pate finished 17th in the hammer throw, just three feet shy of qualifying for Eugene. She threw 196 feet, 7 inches. This was Pate’s second trip to the NCAA West prelims.
 
Senior Brad Walski threw 196 feet, 8 inches in the hammer throw to finish XX.
 
In the 400 hurdles, freshman Jacob Smith finished 34th in a time of 52.69.
 
Five Panthers competed in the 800-meter run. Lyndsie Schinkel and Lindsey Kite were 38th and 42nd, respectively. They finished in 2:11.46 and 2:12.31. On the men’s side, Colynn Black led the way for the Panthers, finishing 29th with a time of 1:51.80. Teammates Jordan Pingel and Luke Johnston took 44th and 45th in 1:53.89 and 1:54.15, respectively.
 

