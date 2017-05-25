Special gifts for Leighton Pullin during miraculous recovery

You may remember Leighton Pullin, the Waterloo boy who has made a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car last fall.

On Thursday, Leighton got some special gifts by a man named Larry Jacobsen. He received some new shirts, a basketball, football and more.

Larry says his daughter was hit by a car at the age of seven-years-old in a similar incident, 28 years ago. He says it's his way of helping someone in need.