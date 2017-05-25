Cops put parking lot crack cocaine in 'lost and found' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cops put parking lot crack cocaine in 'lost and found'

(AP) -
Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they've put about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine in their "lost and found box" in hopes of reuniting the drug with its rightful owner.
   The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice (http://bit.ly/2rVu6I4 ) reports the drug was found in the parking lot of a shopping center outside Wilkes-Barre.
   Wilkes-Barre Township police posted about the find on the department's Facebook page. In a post headlined "FOUND ITEM," police quipped the drug had been placed in the department's "lost and found box" and invited the owner to come retrieve it.
   The post requested a picture of the crack's owner holding the drug, along with ID and a "written statement containing your claim to the crack."
