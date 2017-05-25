What you need to know about President Trump's rally in Cedar Rapids

President Trump is making his second stop in Iowa since winning the election, his first since the inauguration.

He will be holding a rally in Cedar Rapids one week from today, June 1st.

The rally will be at the DoubleTree Cedar Rapids Hotel & Convention Center.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with the rally beginning at 7 p.m.

The venue is expecting between 4,000-4,500 people which is the capacity of the room President Trump will be speaking in.

Just five months after holding a rally in Des Moines as a part of his "Thank You" tour, President Trump announced he was coming back to the state.

The Chair of the Linn County Republicans Justin Wasson gives insight on why he thinks President Trump continues to come to Iowa.

"The two biggest things I think are first of all who does he appeal to and I think a lot of that is working class. I think you see a lot of that in Iowa, we have a lot of farmers, a lot of working class people. Number two, we are a swing state, we are important."

You can register for up to two tickets to the event online here: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/cedar-rapids-ia

Wasson says he expects the rally to feel just like a typical Trump rally felt before he took the white house.

"I think it's gonna be a big crowd. I think it's gonna be energetic. I think people are excited we are one of his first stops post election."

Local law enforcement will be assisting with security, several Cedar Rapids police officers will meet with secret service before the event.

It's asked that the number of personal items you choose to bring be limited.

Signs, banners, professional cameras with a detachable lens, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, large bags and backpacks will not be allowed into the venue.