Parents of malnourished teen found dead plead not guilty

ADEL, Iowa (AP) - The adoptive parents of a 16-year-old girl who authorities say weighed only 56 pounds when she died have pleaded not guilty in her death.

Authorities say Sabrina Ray was found dead May 12 inside the Perry home she shared with her parents, 41-year-old Marc Ray and 40-year-old Misty Ray, and her siblings.

Marc and Misty Ray are each charged with child endangerment causing death, child endangerment causing serious injury and neglect. Police say preliminary autopsy results show Sabrina Ray was severely malnourished.

At a hearing Thursday, the Rays asked a judge to lower their $1 million cash bonds in hopes of being released from jail before their Aug. 28 trials.

