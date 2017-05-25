Iowa tight end threatened with gun in hometown of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of pulling a gun on Iowa tight end Noah Fant.

Fant, a graduate of Omaha South High School, told police he was threatened Tuesday night while he was in a northwest Omaha park near his home. Fant says a man he recognized came up to his car window, pointed a gun at him and told him to leave.

Police say they saw Matthew Trimble run into a garage and that he later admitted to confronting Fant. Trimble has been charged with making terroristic threats. His attorney did not immediately return a message left Thursday.

Fant played in six games last season as a freshman for the Hawkeyes, making nine catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.