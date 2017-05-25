Juvenile accidentally shoots himself, leads to arrest of felon

Iowa City police have arrested a felon for possessing a gun after a juvenile accidentally shot himself with it.

On May 3, officers responded to Mercy Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he had been playing with the gun when it discharged, hitting himself in the leg.

Police were able to locate a semi-automatic inside a shed where the boy found it at 836 Hudson Ave. in Iowa City.

Multiple witnesses told police that the gun belonged to Edmund Green who had been staying at the address. Green, 40, said he was a convicted felon and was aware that he violated the law by possessing a firearm.

Green was previously convicted for an armed robbery attempt in Dolton, Illinois, in 1998.