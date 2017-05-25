UPDATE: 3 dead in Des Moines apartment fire

UPDATE: WHO - According to WHOtv.com three people are dead following a fire in an apartment building this afternoon in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police say at least three people have sustained critical injuries in a Des Moines apartment fire.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2r0TXOZ ) that the blaze broke out Thursday afternoon at the apartment building about two miles west of downtown Des Moines.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says first emergency responders arrived around 1 p.m. and saw flames coming from the top floor of the four-story building.

Dozens of firefighters helped evacuate the building and extinguish the flames. Officials say there were five injuries requiring hospitalization.

The cause of the fire was not known by midafternoon Thursday.

Polk County Emergency Management officials and the American Red Cross are helping victims and those displaced by the fire.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

