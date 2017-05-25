Woman rescued after jump off Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge

Sheriff's deputies in Grant County, Wisconsin say a woman was rescued from the Mississippi after reportedly jumping off the bridge between Dubuque and Grant County, Wisconsin.

Witnesses say a woman parked her car on the Wisconsin side of the bridge, took off her jacket and jumped over the concrete railing into the water.

A Grant County Deputy and a Dubuque Police Officer scaled a steep cliff near the water to find the woman.

They say she was 20 feet from the shore holding onto a tree. They were able to use a branch to help pull her to shore.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Dubuque; deputies say it didn't seem like she had any injuries.

While Police were responding, two people were involved in an accident on the bridge. Police say the drivers were fine, but had some damage to their cars.