Sen. Grassley releases statement on Reynolds/Gregg administratio - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Grassley releases statement on Reynolds/Gregg administration

Posted: Updated:
Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
Connect
(KWWL) -

Senator Chick Grassley made the following statement regarding the appointment of Adam Gregg to be Lieutenant Governor of Iowa.

“Congratulations to Adam Gregg on becoming Iowa’s Lieutenant Governor. Governor Reynolds understands firsthand the importance of having a full team in the governor’s office working for Iowans, and this appointment reflects an appreciation for the fact that Iowans deserve no less than full and functioning leadership of state government. I look forward to working with both Lieutenant Governor Gregg and Governor Reynolds on behalf of Iowans.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.