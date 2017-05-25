Sen. Grassley releases statement on Reynolds/Gregg administration

Senator Chick Grassley made the following statement regarding the appointment of Adam Gregg to be Lieutenant Governor of Iowa.

“Congratulations to Adam Gregg on becoming Iowa’s Lieutenant Governor. Governor Reynolds understands firsthand the importance of having a full team in the governor’s office working for Iowans, and this appointment reflects an appreciation for the fact that Iowans deserve no less than full and functioning leadership of state government. I look forward to working with both Lieutenant Governor Gregg and Governor Reynolds on behalf of Iowans.”