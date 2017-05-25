Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Iowa City

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Des Moines suburb of Ankeny is the only large Midwestern city to rank among the fastest growing cities in the nation.

New U.S. Census estimates released Thursday show that Ankeny's population jumped 28.6 percent between 2010 and 2016 to reach 58,627. Among U.S. cities with at least 50,000 residents, Ankeny's growth ranked 14th nationwide.

The fastest growing communities in the state are all generally near either Des Moines or Iowa City.

Tiffin, which is between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, grew 54.4 percent to be the fastest growing community in the state. It has 3,006 residents.

North Liberty grew 38 percent to reach 18,520.

In the Des Moines area, Bondurant grew 50 percent to 5,796, Grimes grew 44 percent to 11,909 and Waukee grew 40 percent to 19,284.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.