Sen. Ernst releases statement about Reynolds/Gregg administratio - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Ernst releases statement about Reynolds/Gregg administration

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

Senator Joni Ernst has issued a statement after Governor Kim Reynolds selected Adam Gregg to serve as Lieutenant Governor.

“Adam Gregg is an outstanding individual who will serve Iowa well. For years, Adam has served on behalf of our great state, helping to implement real change for future generations.

“This is an exciting and historic time in Iowa, and I look forward to working with the Reynolds/Gregg administration on behalf of all Iowans.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.