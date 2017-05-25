2 eastern Iowa cities on list of drunkest in nation

Two eastern Iowa cities are considered among the worst in the country when it comes to excessive drinking, according to a new report by 24/7 Wall St.

The report reviewed drinking rates in more than 380 metro areas.

Dubuque ranks 14th on the list. The report says, "deadly car accidents in Dubuque have a greater chance of being related to alcohol. Of all deadly accidents in the metro area, 40% involve alcohol, one of the largest such shares in the country and well above the comparable 25.4% share of deadly accidents statewide."

Iowa City is next on the list. The report says, "the excessive drinking rate in Iowa City exceeds the excessive drinking rate in all but a dozen other U.S. cities."

Green Bay, Wisconsin has the highest rate of excessive drinking of any metro area in the country, according to the report.