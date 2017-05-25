Dubuque Co. Fair still working on Saturday night act - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Co. Fair still working on Saturday night act

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque County Fair still hasn't announced their Saturday night act, but they took to Facebook Thursday to explain why.

Here's their post explaining what has happened and is happening: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.