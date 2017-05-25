NEW THIS MORNING: Attempted burglary at Waterloo credit union

A huge tarp covers a window near the entrance to the Dupaco Credit Union on Schukei Road in Waterloo.

The credit union says the window was broken between 1:20-3:30 a.m.

A Dupaco spokesperson tells KWWL that no one was hurt and nothing was taken. The spokesperson says they're trying to get everything back up and running as soon as possible.

In the last week, there have been 3 cases of vehicles slamming into stores. Surveillance video shows someone dragging an ATM out of one Waterloo store.

KWWL contacted police this morning for information about what happened at Dupaco and to ask them if they believe that crime is connected to the other recent cases. Police would only tell KWWL that a news release would be coming out later today.