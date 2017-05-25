Birdies by Eagles putts 24 hours straight for the Boy Scouts

Instead of sleeping -- the past 13 hours have been filled with concentration and activity.

A group of eastern Iowans have been up all night playing golf at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.

It's part of the annual Birdies by Eagles Golf Tournament.

The event raises money for Boy Scouts across eastern Iowa. All the money goes to the Boy Scouts Winnebago Council, which covers 17 eastern Iowa counties.

Four teams play in this year's tournament, and pledge certain dollar amounts for every birdie scored.

They compete to see who can score the most birdies in 24 hours and who can raise the most money.

The tournament's progress can be tracked at www.birdiesbyeagles.org. People can give monetary donations to the team of their choice online as well. You can also see how they're doing on their Facebook page.



The teams' last round of golf takes place at 1 p.m. Thursday in conjunction with the Timeless Values golf tournament, another annual Boy Scout fundraiser that began in 2010.



Golfers will complete their 24 hours on the course around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Last year, the event raised a total of $15,438.