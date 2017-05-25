Iowa Gov. Reynolds names 4 goals in first speech - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Gov. Reynolds names 4 goals in first speech

DES MOINES (AP) -

In her first speech at the helm of state government, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds highlighted four goals.

She told an audience yesterday at the Iowa Capitol she wants to reform the state tax code and encourage innovation in energy production, especially wind power and renewable fuels. She wants to stress science, technology, engineering and math education in K-12 schools and expand workforce training for adults.

Reynolds spoke to hundreds of people in the Capitol rotunda after being sworn in as Iowa's 43rd governor. She is the first woman to hold the job.

Reynolds addressed her historic role and called it both "humbling and exciting." But the 57-year-old Reynolds said she hopes people remember her for more than that, promising to make the state a better place to live and work.

