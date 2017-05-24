Montana candidate accused of body slamming reporter facing charges

UPDATE: Authorities say Montana Republican congressional candidate cited for misdemeanor assault over incident with reporter.

Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte allegedly body slammed a reporter in Bozeman, Montana.

Audio indicates The Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs was trying to interview Gianforte before Thursday's special election to fill the state's empty congressional seat, vacated by Congressman Ryan Zinke.

Zinke was appointed United States Secretary of the Interior by President Trump.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in Bozeman, authorities are investigating the situation.

Gianforte also released a statement in response to the situation.

