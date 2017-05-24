Results of Ron's Cardiac Catheterization - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Results of Ron's Cardiac Catheterization

A cardiac catheterization diagnoses the condition of the heart vessels. A thin catheter is threaded through the body into the heart. Doctors inject contrast dye, which can clearly show any narrowing or blockages in the arteries.

Watch the results of Ron Steele's catheterization at Covenant Medical Center last January. The results led to quadruple bypass heart surgery on February 6.

