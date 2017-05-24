One dead in Dubuque motorcycle crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One dead in Dubuque motorcycle crash

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dubuque.  It happened in the 1800 block of Bennett St.  

Police say the crash involved the motorcycle and a parked car.  The victim's name has not been released.

