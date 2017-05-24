Ronald McDonald House Family Room helps families of ICU children - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ronald McDonald House Family Room helps families of ICU children

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Inside the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital is a room dedicated to helping parents of hospitalized children.

The Ronald McDonald House Family Room is located on the same floor of the intensive care unit. It provides a home away from home like space without going too far from their children.

"The parents here have a critically ill child and this room allows them to stay just steps away from their child's bed and they're able to have a hot meal every night. They're able to experience the comforts of home while still staying close," Barbara Werning, of the Ronald McDonald House, said.

Food is also available for breakfast and lunch at no cost to the parents.

The room is part of the Ronald McDonald House's effort to keep families together when they need it the most. It comes equip with a kitchen, dining area, and living room that includes a TV, books, and toys.

