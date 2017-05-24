Panthers sign a Juco All-American - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Panthers sign a Juco All-American

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has added junior college transfer guard Miles Wentzien to the 2017-18 Panther roster.
Wentzien (6'3", 190 lbs.) earned first-team junior college All-America honors last season at Kirkwood College. Wentzien is the third straight Kirkwood guard to earn All-America accolades and then sign with UNI, joining Hunter Rhodes and Jordan Ashton in donning the purple and gold. Wentzien was on the Dean's List in each of his two semesters at Kirkwood.

The Fort Madison, Iowa, native averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season for Kirkwood. He shot 45 percent from 3-point range and 90.2 percent from the free throw line for the Eagles.

Wentzien began his collegiate career at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Wentzien averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Griffons in the 2015-16 season.

Wentzien is a 2015 graduate of Fort Madison High School. He earned all-district, all-state, academic all-conference and academic all-state honors as a prep. He averaged 23 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Wentzien earned conference MVP honors as a senior.

