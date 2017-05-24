President Trump to hold rally in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Donald Trump will be in Cedar Rapids next week.

The President will be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex on Thursday, June 1st at 7:00 p.m. 

More information below: 

DoubleTree By Hilton
Cedar Rapids Convention Complex
350 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

 

