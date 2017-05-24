President Trump to hold rally in Iowa

The President will be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex on Thursday, June 1st at 7:00 p.m.More >>
The President will be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex on Thursday, June 1st at 7:00 p.m.More >>
Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus and dump truck.More >>
Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus and dump truck.More >>
Cool, few showers today but some sun, dry weather ThursdayMore >>
Cool, few showers today but some sun, dry weather ThursdayMore >>
The Iowa Department of Education plans to end its contract with a testing software vendor after a technical audit found the $14 million system was "unfit."More >>
The Iowa Department of Education plans to end its contract with a testing software vendor after a technical audit found the $14 million system was "unfit."More >>
At least 20 people were killed and possibly "hundreds" of others were injures after one or more loud bangs were heard Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, multiple law enforcement told NBC News.More >>
The explosion happened as the Ariana Grande concert ended, catching people as they exited.More >>