Fake food inspectors target Iowa restaurants - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fake food inspectors target Iowa restaurants

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - State officials say fake food inspectors have again popped up at restaurants in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says in a news release Wednesday that people posing as inspectors appear to be targeting ethnic restaurants in Scott County and central Iowa.

The scam involves a person posing as a food inspector who promises restaurant owners a license renewed license in exchange for a $5 payment by credit card.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.